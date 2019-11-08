Menu
SCAM: Man pretending to raise money for fire victims

Aisling Brennan
8th Nov 2019 10:57 AM
A MAN claiming to collect donations for fire victims is reportedly going door-to-door in the Rappville area, police warn.

Earlier this week, Richmond Police District officers were made aware of a potential scammer who was asking for donations for people who lost property during the October fires.

Richmond Police District Crime Prevention Officer, Senior-Constable David Henderson, said the man is now allegedly claiming to be working on behalf of the NSW Rural Fire Service, Telstra, Team Rubicon Australia and Blaze Aid.

"He is not affiliated with any of these organisations,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"He claims to work for these companies and is asking for cash donations or payment for work by volunteers.

"He may claim to be ex-military and sleeping in a car in the Rappville township.

"He may phone people demanding payment for work done and says he can track people via their phone GPS.

"He may be handing out business cards where he claims to be a stock valuer.”

Sen-Constable Henderson urged anyone who might come across the man to contact police immediately, especially if he has taken money for a service.

"He is active in the Rappville area but has also been spotted in surrounding areas,” he said.

To report to police, contact Casino Police on 66 620 099.

