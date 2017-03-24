SCAM: Local woman threatened with deportation

POLICE have warned the Northern Rivers public after a member of the local Indian community became the target of a scam attempt.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the victim received a call from a Sydney phone number on Wednesday.

The caller claimed to be from 'Australian Immigration' and said that police were coming to deport her in the next few hours, snr const Henderson said.

The caller was able quote the victims address and other intimate personal details, he said.

The scammer then advised that she could circumvent the situation by providing her credit card details to pay a fine.

At this time the victim realised she was being scammed, snr const Henderson said.

The victim told the phone caller she would attend the Lismore Police Station herself to sort the situation out.

The scammer then became agitated and started making threats that he could make her life miserable and have her returned to India, snr const Henderson said.

The victim then ended the call, suffering no financial loss.

It is quite easy to imagine a scammer managing to obtain banking details from a scared or confused victim, snr const Henderson said.

Over a 6 month period in 2016 people pulling this scam in Sydney made themselves $170,000, he said.

Undoubtedly there are unreported victims too, so the real figure is probably much higher, he said.

Have chat to your friends about this scam, particularly if they are here on a Visa, snr const Henderson advised.