SCAM: Ink rubs off $100 fake note

FILE PHOTO: It became clear the money was not real when the ink rubbed off. DEAN LEWINS

A FAKE $100 note was uncovered when the ink rubbed off the paper.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the fake $100 note surfaced at Yamba. The note appeared real, but the ink ran when it was rubbed between two fingers.

He said if you get a counterfeit note handle it as little as possible and store it in an envelope. Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession. Report the matter immediately to your local police.

Senior Constable Henderson said you are well within your rights to refuse to accept a banknote if you have concerns about it.

People trying to pass off counterfeit money will try to be served by young staff members or at busy times of the day.