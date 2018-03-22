Police say delete this email now

NSW Police warn to delete this email if it lands in your inbox.

In the latest scam, people have been receiving an email suggesting their tax refunds were not calculated correctly, and they are untitled to a refund.

The email says you may be eligible for up to $220 refunded before asking you to click on a link and ensure all of your details are correct. The urge you to reply within four days.

Police say to delete this email. It is a scam designed to obtain either money or your personal details from you.