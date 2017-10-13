SCAM: 'Congratulations, you have won $190,000'

This scam scratchie is doing the rounds.

This scam scratchie is doing the rounds. Contributed

ONE switched on person out there has realised if it's too good to be true, then it probably is.

Senior Constable David Henderson posted on the Richmond Local Area Command Facebook site a member of the public attended Lismore Police Station with the scratchie ticket this morning.

The ticket came from the Memories Of Us company in Malaysia, who said they have been in business for 13 years and are giving away free cash and holidays for no particular reason.

If you win, all you have to do is pay a processing fee and supply all of your banking details.

Funnily enough, for a 13 year old business you can't find any mention of them online and their brochure is full of spelling errors.

This is obviously a scam, and variants have been doing the rounds for a while now.

A similar Malaysian scam was reported by the Northern Star in 2015.

Scamwatch reports that a reported $284,112.00 has been scamed from Australians by the scratchie scam this year alone. That does not include people who did not report being conned.

Contact scamwatch to report any scams.

Sen Const Henderson said if you get one of these letters, "I suggest you throw it in the bin or use the scratchies as a lining in your bird cage; that is about all they are good for”.