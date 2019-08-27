Menu
A resident has lost more than $869 after falling for an email scam.
SCAM ALERT: Warning after bank account hacked

JASMINE BURKE
27th Aug 2019

a A NORTHERN Rivers resident has lost more than $869 after falling for an email scam.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer David Henderson said resident alerted police about an email she received purportedly from Yahoo, which said a new Yahoo account had been added to her Microsoft account.

"It gave an option 'If this is not you. Click on the link'," Sen-Constable Henderson said.

Police said unfortunately the victim clicked on the link, which gave scammers access to her computer and her bank accounts.

"They wiped her Microsoft accounts so she could not access her computer then made three individual withdrawals of $289.95 from her account."

"The money only stopped leaving her account when she cancelled her credit card.

"We all receive emails like this from time to time.

"No reputable company will act in this manner. If you get one do not click on any links, do not download any software and do not tell them your passwords."

