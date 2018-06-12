SCAM ALERT: Fraudster is on the prowl in Ballina shops

An example of one of the counterfeit $100 notes found by police in the local area recently. Photo Contributed

BALLINA police are investigating three fraud incidents over the weekend involving the suspect use of a $100 note.

In each instance a man tricked staff into giving him money by trying to to buy a very cheap item with a $100 note.

In one instance the suspect tried to buy a bottle of water with the note.

The staff member gave the male the change, but the man then said that he could pay with change that he already had.

By confusing the staff member, and asking for his original $100 back then asking for change of a $50 note and being on the phone the culprit ended up leaving the location with $190 plus the original $100 note and the bottle of water.

All three matters are being investigated.

A police spokesman said asked any further victims of the scam to contact Ballina Police Station.

Police say such tricksters generally target junior staff and will try to rush and confuse them as much as possible.

Police recommend that anyone who feels someone is playing this trick on them, to stop the transaction and get help from the store manager.

Staff are reminded they are not obliged to offer change, especially if they suspect someone is trying to defraud them.