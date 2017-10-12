26°
News

Scam alert: Fake email from Australian Federal Police

A screenshot of the AFP infringement notice scam.
A screenshot of the AFP infringement notice scam.

BOLD scammers are taking on the Australian Federal Police, and some Northern Rivers residents are falling into the trap.

The Richmond Local Area Command has this week received a number of complaints about the AFP infringement notice scam.

Senior Constable David Henderson posted on Facebook: "I have had several people saying they have received infringement notices from the Australian Federal Police.

"These are nothing but a scam and you should not click on them.

"Clues that it is a scam: It is not personally addressed, no numberplate, no details of the offence, the fine amount includes cents."

Stay Smart Online said the AFP had advised recipients of the message that "we'd never send traffic infringement notices by email".

"The scammers appear to be sending another wave of these previously seen scam emails to people in Australia," Stay Smart Online reported.

"If you receive one of these emails you are advised to report it to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN) and delete it from your system without clicking on any links or opening any attachments.

"The scam email incorporates the AFP logo and has few if any of the grammatical or typographical errors that typically characterise scam emails.

"The message states the recipient has been issued with a traffic infringement and incorporates fake details such as reason, infringement number, date of issue, amount due and due date.

"The email then features the line: 'To see more information, please view your infringement notice'. The latter phrase includes a link to a spurious notice."

Do not click on the link.

It is likely to infect your computer with malicious software that may be used to capture your financial information, steal your identity or encrypt your files as part of a ransomware attack.

Topics:  australian federal police infringement notice police richmond local area command scam

Lismore Northern Star
Driver involved in fatal Nimbin crash pleads guilty

Driver involved in fatal Nimbin crash pleads guilty

THE 43-year-old driver was "substantially impaired" when his 4WD collided head on with a car driven by a well known Nimbin woman, who later died.

17,000 pogo stick jumps: How many records has Ewan broken?

Alstonville 12-year-old Ewan Chate has broken an array of records on pogo sticks.

12-year-old pogo stick champion breaks records

House in danger from flood landslip

STORM DAMAGE: A Goonellabah resident has suffered water-related damage to home due to ex-Cyclone Debbie which have caused her house foundation to shift.

Home on knife's edge after ex-Cyclone Debbie

No relief for CBD as plan to reduce rates gets voted down

Inner CBD businesses pay three times the rates compared to other businesses in the Lismore City Council area.

Costs are "way too high" for struggling businesses: Councillor

Local Partners