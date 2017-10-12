Scam alert: Fake email from Australian Federal Police

BOLD scammers are taking on the Australian Federal Police, and some Northern Rivers residents are falling into the trap.

The Richmond Local Area Command has this week received a number of complaints about the AFP infringement notice scam.

Senior Constable David Henderson posted on Facebook: "I have had several people saying they have received infringement notices from the Australian Federal Police.

"These are nothing but a scam and you should not click on them.

"Clues that it is a scam: It is not personally addressed, no numberplate, no details of the offence, the fine amount includes cents."

Stay Smart Online said the AFP had advised recipients of the message that "we'd never send traffic infringement notices by email".

"The scammers appear to be sending another wave of these previously seen scam emails to people in Australia," Stay Smart Online reported.

"If you receive one of these emails you are advised to report it to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN) and delete it from your system without clicking on any links or opening any attachments.

"The scam email incorporates the AFP logo and has few if any of the grammatical or typographical errors that typically characterise scam emails.

"The message states the recipient has been issued with a traffic infringement and incorporates fake details such as reason, infringement number, date of issue, amount due and due date.

"The email then features the line: 'To see more information, please view your infringement notice'. The latter phrase includes a link to a spurious notice."

Do not click on the link.

It is likely to infect your computer with malicious software that may be used to capture your financial information, steal your identity or encrypt your files as part of a ransomware attack.