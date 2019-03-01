Scaly visitor discovered in the family washing

SURPRISE: A Teven mother was greeted by an unexpected visitor on Wednesday night when a python decided to help her with her washing.

A TEVEN resident had a big surprise this week while doing her laundry.

The woman said she was doing her laundry at 9pm Wednesday "as you do when you have small children and a busy life" when she was interrupted by a large python dropping in.

She said she walked out to the laundry "completely on auto pilot" when she noticed the unwanted visitor.

"I'd just bent down to the washing machine level when I looked up and there it was like 40cm from my head," she said.

"I just yelled for my husband, and he came out and got a broom to put the snake into the bucket while I put the dog and the kids back inside."

She said the couple then relocated the snake to a nearby reserve, but said she expects it would not be the last the young family sees of a python.

"It's a little scary and exciting, but we're mostly used to them. They're just a part of life when you live rurally," she said.

"You just have to try to co-exist with them. I never mind when they're in the shed, but when they're that close to the house, it's a bit different."

She estimates the snake was nearly 2-metres long, and said she couldn't believe it when she saw it.

"It was just sitting there in the almost stereotypical pose of a python, you know, coming out of a washing basket and hanging into the machine. I just had to snap a photo," she said.