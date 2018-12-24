Scaling the depths: The woman behind Aquaman looks

HOW do you make people look like they're underwater when they're not?

That was one of the biggest challenges facing Australian costume designer Kym Barrett and her team on the set of Aquaman.

Best known for her work with Baz Luhrmann, Cirque du Soleil and on The Matrix trilogy, Barrett was born in Brisbane and spent part of her childhood on remote Christmas Island before studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney in the early 1990s.

"Our biggest challenge is to make things feel like they're under the water and appear like they're under the water but not really be wet," she says during a tour of the film's costume workshop.

"How do you make it believable that a society in ancient times became this society under the water so it's not comical - because it could be?"

Australian costume designer Kym Barrett. Picture: Supplied Daniel Desmarais

Everything from netting to chain mail, fish scales and even the leather-like skin of an Amazonian freshwater fish were used as inspiration for the film's Atlantean costumes.

"Everything has a cellular texture," Barrett says. "I took digital photos of actual fish and then enlarged the files really big and created entire body stockings that have organic fish patterns on them. That was really fun.

"We wanted to give it a feeling of scales but not fishy scales. We say that this is something they created for themselves to wear which is partly camouflaging them from us underwater and also because they like a little fashion."

The costumes also represent the various social classes in Atlantean society.

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman plays Aquaman’s mother.

"As we go up the strata it becomes more cellular and geometric," she says. "The geometric fish scale patterns reflect the environment and technical advancement of the Atlanteans.

"We stayed very close (to the comic books) with Princess Mera, except we changed the colours a little bit to work with the skin tones of Amber (Heard, pictured above)."

During production the costume department was a full-time operation with dozens of local staff making, repairing and altering the costumes worn by the actors and their stunt doubles.

In that respect, designing costumes for an action film was similar to her work with circus performers.

"A lot of this stuff is the same thing (as Cirque du Soleil). It's about making everything so people can move and function and do what they need to do," she says.

"You've got to figure out how to make something light and durable that can go on a wire and go upside down."

One of their most important jobs was to blend star Jason Momoa's person style with the iconic comic book imagery.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard filming Aquaman.

"Generally, James (Wan, the director) wanted to stick quite close to the feeling of Aquaman," she says.

"He (Jason) has a very specific personal style, so you use a little bit of that but also nudge it into the Aquaman world."

Barrett also employed two of the costume makers who worked on the armour for Wonder Woman to create the armour needed for several key battle scenes.

"I think the nerds will be happy with it," she says.

Jason Momoa in Aquaman.

"One of the things which has buoyed this acceptance is Game of Thrones and things like that, where the fantasy meets ancient myth. A few years ago they were trying to dumb everything down and make everything realistic; now there's more of an appetite for embracing the fantastical."

Aquaman opens on Boxing Day.