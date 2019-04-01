One worker dead, one critical after scaffolding collapse

The emergency call came in at 12.16pm. Picture: Richard Dobson

One worker is dead and another is fighting for life in hospital after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite in Macquarie Park today.

Rescue crews managed to free one man from the "pile of scaffolding" while delicate rescue effort began to free a second man.

Police have confirmed the man has died.

One worker remains trapped under the scaffolding. Picture: Richard Dobson

NSW Ambulance acting superintendent Paul Vaughan said his crews arrived just after 12.15pm to an "absolutely chaotic and emotionally charged scene".

He said ambulance chaplains were on scene for paramedics and because of "the emotional state of all those who wanted to help their colleagues".

Nine Ambulance crews and three helicopters attended the site on the corner of Epping Road and Wick Road in Macquarie Park. Picture: Richard Dobson

A worker has told The Daily Telegraph of the chaotic scene as he tried to free his co-workers from the rubble.

"We all formed a big chain and started to pull the planks out … we are human beings, you know, we have to help each other," the worker, who did not wish to be named, said.

He said the scaffolding extended up to level nine.

As it began to fall, the man said two workers escaped injury by jumping onto the building.

"Two of them jumped onto a balcony … it was their lucky day," he said.

Electrician Jai Marcellino was having his lunch break at a neighbouring business when he heard a loud crash.

"I heard the bang and didn't think much of it to start with because I knew it was a construction site," Mr Marcellino said.

"About 15 seconds after that I looked up and saw workers just running everywhere. Everyone got evacuated.

"I saw someone making a hand gesture as if something had fallen.

"Within 20 minutes there would have been 20-30 cop cars here."

Ambulance chaplains are on scene. Picture: Richard Dobson

The incident occurred at a 13-storey residential development adjacent to the Domain store on Epping Rd.

A statement from the company building the unit block says they are assisting emergency authorities.

An air ambulance taking off from the building site. Picture: Richard Dobson

'Ganellen can confirm we are currently assisting emergency authorities attending the site of an accident at the Lachlan's Line project between North Ryde and Macquarie Park.

'Our immediate concern and focus is the safety of our people and accounting for those who were in the vicinity of the accident.'

A crime scene has been established and the incident will be investigated by police from Ryde Police Area Command and SafeWork NSW officials.