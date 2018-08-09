Seeking sex ‘hours after killing girlfriend’, court told

JUST hours after he allegedly murdered a mother-of-two and dumped her body Sayle Kenneth Newson texted another woman asking her, "do u wana f …", a court has heard.

Newson lined up sex with two other women in the days that followed the disappearance of his girlfriend of eight weeks - even as he pleaded with the public for information about her whereabouts, police allege.

The Daily Telegraph can also reveal Newson allegedly edited a photograph he took of Carly McBride, 31, on the day she died, removing his arm from the picture ­before using it to set up a missing persons Facebook page.

Mum of two Carly McBride, 31, went missing in 2014.

Professional Muay Thai kickboxer Newson, of Buff Point, was committed in the NSW Supreme Court yesterday to stand trial for the murder of Ms McBride on September 30, 2014.

Her skeletal remains were found near Scone in the Hunter Valley nearly two years later on August 7, 2016. Newson has not ­entered a formal plea.

A full set of police facts tendered at Newcastle Local Court yesterday allege Newson took photographs of a beaming Ms McBride as they travelled to Muswellbrook to visit her daughter on September 30.

Newson was charged two-and-a-half years after Ms McBride went missing.

The photographs, taken about noon, show Ms McBride in Newson's car wearing a bright yellow top and smiling in his direction.

Police allege Ms McBride died as a result of "blunt force trauma" between 2.30pm and 4.30pm and was dumped in bush off Bunnan Rd at Owens Gap.

It's alleged that at 4.38pm that day, Newson and a friend, James Cunneen, drove to McDonald's at Scone and bought a soft drink each using Ms McBride's debit card.

At 5.17pm, Newson allegedly edited a photograph of Ms McBride he had taken earlier that day, carefully cropping out his tattooed arm and rotating it.

Supplied Facebook pics of Carly McBride, 31, last seen on September 30, 2014, leaving a house at Muswellbrook. The mother of two is feared murdered.

The next day, he allegedly used the picture to create a Facebook page titled "Help Find Carly McBride".

Police allege editing the photographs showed New­son was "laying a false trail in the 'staged' search" for Ms McBride.

One of the ‘Missing’ posters with the image Newson took of Ms McBride hours before he allegedly killed her. Picture: Supplied

Newson told police he doorknocked more than 400 homes around Muswellbrook looking for Ms McBride, and appealed for information on Facebook and through the media.

The same day a $10,000 reward was posted on the Facebook page, Newson ­allegedly travelled to the Central Coast and had sex with a woman.

A timeline of events showing Newson’s actions.

Three days later, police say he travelled to Queensland to meet another woman he had texted a lewd picture to less than 12 hours after Ms Mc­Bride's alleged murder.

In his police interview, Newson said he had been "deeply in love" with Ms McBride.

NSW Police Diving Unit search a farm dam on the outskirts of Muswellbrook for Carly McBride. Picture by Peter Lorimer

"In stark contrast however, Newson was almost immediately sexually invol­ved with other women … each of whom he propositioned for sex within hours of reporting her missing to the police," the police facts state.

His behaviour after Ms McBride's death "demonstrated the public grief displayed by Newson was also a lie".

Newson has been committed to stand trial.

Police never disclosed that Ms McBride's hands were missing from her remains, though they allege Newson told her father he had heard that somebody had possession of her hand.