Say your final goodbye before disco dong is gone forever

The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

AFTER months of online debate, abuse of the artist and much ridicule, it's time to say goodbye to Byron Bay's controversial Disco Dong.

The lighthouse sculpture in Bayshore Drive will be removed by Byron Shire Council tonight.

Director of Corporate and Community Services, Vanessa Adams, said removal work will be completed overnight between 9pm and 3am and full road closures may occur for short periods of no longer than 15 to 30 minutes at a time while the sculpture is safely moved.

"Please be aware that the southern section of Bayshore Drive is likely to be closed to traffic for the duration of the work with access to the Arts and Industrial estate being detoured via Banksia Drive and Sunrise Boulevard,” she said.

"The sculpture will be partially dismantled and transported to the Council depot on Bayshore Drive.

"Once the sculpture is at the depot, birds will be detached and taken to the Myocum Resource Recovery Centre.”

Byron Shire Council resolved to decommission the sculpture at the August ordinary meeting of Council.

It's estimated the cost to remove the sculpture will be within $11,000-$13,000.

"To recoup costs, Councillors resolved to sell undamaged birds for $20 per piece,” Ms Adams said.

The birds will soon be available for purchase at the Myocum Resource Recovery Tip Shop.

Interested buyers will be notified when they are ready for pick up and the council will also post updates on its website and social media sites.

The sculpture by artist Corey Thomas, initially costed at $55,000, was plagued by issues from the start. A push to have the roundabout reopened before Christmas and unexpected traffic issues led to the artist being unable to complete his full vision for the sculpture.