Say hello to the world at this new Ballina business

SAY HELLO WORLD: Helloworld Travel Ballina has opened, and travel consultants Maria Summers and Todd McGeary are ready to help you on your way to wherever in the world you want to go. Contributed

A NEW business in Ballina is taking locals to the world.

Say hello to Helloworld Travel.

The business is a branch of Lismore Helloworld Travel, owned by Betty-Anne Durheim.

She in 2013 took over what was a well-established travel agency, which is now part of the bigger Helloworld Travel Group.

And one thing travellers can be assured, she said, when booking a holiday with a travel agent is peace of mind.

You can forget adding to the horror stories of the supposed beachside five-star hotel turning out to be a tin shack, with the waves sounding far in the distance.

"We have our preferred accommodation providers, and they have been checked and approved by Helloworld so you know what you have booked is what you're going to get,” Ms Durheim said.

She said another advantage of booking a trip through a travel agent was that you saved time.

"A lot of people start researching a holiday online and they then come to us because it's so time consuming,” she said.

"People are busy and just don't have the time.”

The travel consultants in the Ballina office are locals Maria Summers and Todd McGeary.

Ms Durheim said the consultants throughout the business have the experience and personal knowledge to offer the best advice for your holiday.

"It doesn't matter where in the world you want to go, we'll get you there,” she said.

She said the consultants can advice travellers on the latest tourism hot spot around the world, and within Australia, but can also cater to those who want to have an adventure away from the crowds.

And she said there were great travel destinations for families, too.

She said more and more people want to build their holidays around specific events, either as part of a group booking, or with a personalised itinerary.

Helloworld Travel Group has flexible payment options for holidays to take the stress out of funding our adventure, but often flights need to be paid for once they are booked.

Helloworld Travel Ballina is open at 27 Cherry St.

A launch part will be held on the evening of Tuesday, July 30, which is open to the public to check out the store, enjoy some hospitality and get ideas on holidays. Prizes also will be on offer.

On Wednesday, July 31, Helloworld Travel Ballina will be hosting a series of "guest desks” where representatives from touring companies will be in-store offering exclusive discounts throughout the week.