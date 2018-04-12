Say 'cheese' and here's to food festival

HARVEST Food Festival is about to get bigger and better this year with the announcement of a $15,000 Federal Government grant.

The money was awarded to Northern Rivers Food and will go towards servicing their website and establishing more workshops for local producers.

Nimbin Cheese: Kevin Hogan visited Nimbin Valley Dairy to announce a Federal Government grant to improve the skills of Northern Rivers' food producers.

One local producer that will benefit significantly from the funding boost is Nimbin Valley Dairy, who have been involved with the festival since its inception three years ago.

Co-owner Paul Wilson said the festival is a great opportunity to showcase all the local produce in the region.

"Our produce has been used for the last couple of years, this is the first year it has been on three different events as part of that festival,” Mr Wilson said.

"We all work really hard producing food which uses local produce, ingredients and labour.”

"The festival is a way of celebrating all that coming together and it helps tie everything up because it is a celebration of what this region can produce.”

Northern Rivers Food Executive Officer Anne Briggs said the funding will allow for the event to expand and incorporate new elements for patrons to enjoy.

"This year we are bring in a new component which is a self-drive Harvest Food Trail, so we are pretty excited about that and money from this Federal Government grant,” Ms Briggs said.

"The money is going to the festival website, which helps us communicate what we are doing to the general public, visitors and locals.”

"And also, to help run workshops to skill our food producers, to see if food tourism is for them.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan said he was happy to financially assist and support the festival and Northern Rivers Food.

”Food tourism is becoming bigger every, we think we are going to be one of the leading if not the leading areas in Australia for food tourism because we have such a wide variety of product and good quality product,” Mr Hogan said.

Ms Briggs said the event almost doubles in size every year it has been on which is a credit to the growing interest in food tourism around the Northern Rivers.

"I think people really want a taste of the region, they love meeting the producer, they like hearing the back story, they love seeing how the product it made,” she said.

"Learning that is part of the journey for people and then when they see the product in store they will buy it because they know.”

Mr Hogan said supporting events like these brings great economic and tourism benefits for the hinterland.

"People have obviously been coming to Byron Bay and our beaches for a long time... so what we are seeing now is they want more experiential things to do while they are here,” he said.

"Things like this which get people off the beach and into the hinterland and other regional centres and towns is very important because it supports jobs and economic activity there.”

Don't miss out on the event happening the first weekend of May, buy your tickets now as they are selling like hotcakes.

Events will be on May 3 to 6 and the food trial will be operating during this time as well, visit http://harvestfoodfest.org/ for details.