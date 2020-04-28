Menu
Jockey Noriyuki Madusa who rides Torrens for Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby.
Sport

Sawdust scare for promising Ballina horse

Mitchell Craig
and Geoff Newling
28th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROMISING Ballina colt Torrens has returned to the track after overcoming an injury scare where it had an allergic reaction to sawdust.

The horse won three straight races at the start of the year and looked primed for big things before its setback.

Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby had planned a trip to Sydney with his stable star until the allergic reaction curtailed that trip.

Ensby expects the horse to return to form after it’s first run back from a spell at Tamworth on Sunday.

“It didn’t set him back,” Ensby said of the allergic reaction.

“He looks very good in the coat, he’s well and healthy.”

Racing NSW has powered on through the coronavirus pandemic with meetings set down for Grafton and Lismore next week.

Both have held meetings in the last month with Lismore also using the time for maintenance on the track.

“We’re just about to sew the track with rye for Winter and we do have new running rails coming for our training tracks,” Lismore Turf Club secretary-manager Scott Jones said.

“Also a few of our local trainers have been enjoying success too, Sharon Pepper, Daniel Bowen and Owen Glue have had winners with Owen winning with Dexter Dutton at our recent Saturday meeting and then winning with At Witz End at Grafton as well.”

Ballina trainer Stephen Lee had three winners at Grafton last week while jockeys Ben Looker and Matt McGuren have been impressive.

ethan ensby lismore turf club racing nsw torrens
Lismore Northern Star

