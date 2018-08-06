'Saviour' gives struggling dad a go

After more than a year, Dwayne Townsend and daughters Ebony, 9, and Niquetta, 10 have finally secured a rental property in Casino.

THE long and arduous search for rental property in Casino is finally over for a struggling single father.

Casino man Dwayne Townsend had been pro-actively applying for rental properties for himself and young daughters Ebony, 9, and Niquetta, 10, for more than a year and believed the property owners were rejecting him because he was receiving a disability pension.

Mr Townsend said his daughters had lived at his mother's house for the last two years and he had lived there for nine months, but by this weekend, the trio would have been forced to live in a motel.

"Thank god we finally found a house on Wednesday," Mr Townsend said.

"My new land lord is a saviour because it was just in time.

"My mum and her partner Greg have been so good to us, but Greg had had enough."

By sharing his story in The Northern Star last month, Mr Townsend said he had some traction on his situation from the exposure, though it was an extended family member who helped him get the house.

"Greg's sister was in a Matilda servo in Casino and saw a sign up for a private rental," he said.

"She called him and told him my situation and about the story in the paper."

Mr Townsend immediately went to see the property owner to inspect the house.

"I took my youngest daughter Ebony and we had a look around," he said.

"I told him my story ... that by Saturday we will be living in a motel.

"He went and talked to his wife, they liked us, then he told us we had the house for $340 a week. It was because of the story that got out there in The Northern Star."

He said it was the most memorable and happiest move he had experienced.

"It feels so good to be finally moving," he said.

"It feels so lovely for everything to be falling into place and the girls having their own rooms.

"I'd love to thank everyone for their support, and especially The Northern Star. It was lovely to get my story out there and I hope it helps other people."

Mr Townsend had a message for anyone else in who struggling to crack the private rental market.

"Just keep trying, there is light at the end of the tunnel," he said.