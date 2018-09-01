Saving lives: Council staff roll up their sleeves

SAVING LIVES: Daniel Parker cheerfully prepares to give blood to help save lives on behalf of the Richmond Valley Council in the Australian Red Cross Blood Service's 2018 Councils Challenge at Casino.

SAVING LIVES: Daniel Parker cheerfully prepares to give blood to help save lives on behalf of the Richmond Valley Council in the Australian Red Cross Blood Service's 2018 Councils Challenge at Casino. Supplied

SELFLESS donors flocked to town to support the Australian Red Cross Blood Service 2018 Councils Challenge.

In Casino at the RSM Club, Richmond Valley Council staff and residents turned out in force to meet the Lismore Donor Centre team on its quarterly visit.

For many, it was an opportunity to catch up with friends they have made since they started giving the red stuff.

One donor, David Lovegrove, was there to make his 125th contribution.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Australian Red Cross Blood Service's Lismore community manager Scott Morrison said the team was delighted and congratulated Mr Lovegrove on his milestone.

Mr Morrison said Richmond Valley Council's human resources co-ordinator, Leisa Barwell, had done a wonderful job to organise 14 staff to donate.

"I also met Alex Clark, who works for the Richmond Valley Council and was a first-time donor to support the Councils Challenge," he said.

"Alex is only too aware and understands the importance of giving blood. He's a member of the Woodburn SES crew and a member of the Evans Heads SLSC, and as the weather warms up SLSC will soon kick off its season."

Mr Morrison said it was great to see all the support from the Richmond Valley Council team.

"Together they have saved more than 36 lives in just two months," he said.

"Australia needs about 25,000 donations every week and if you are aged 18-70 and feeling well you may be eligible to donate blood or plasma."

Call 131495 or visit www.donateblood. com.au to make an appointment.