Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
Two detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.
News

Cops rescue mum and child from blaze

by Grace Mason
8th Apr 2021 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Innisfail detectives are being praised for potentially saving the lives of a mother and child after coming across a fire raging in the shed of a local home.

The officers were out patrolling on Saturday when they spotted smoke billowing from the Phyllis St residence about 3.30pm.

Innisfail police Acting Sen-Sgt Murray Jensen said they saw the shed was engulfed in flames so forced their way inside the home to find the mother and child asleep.

 

The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.
The shed was engulfed in flames when police arrived.


"They made them aware there was a fire and encouraged them to get out," he said.

"It's great they were in the right place at the right time and acted in a decisive manner, essentially saving lives.

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious.

The shed was significantly damaged, while the house also suffered some minor damage.

Originally published as 'Saved lives': Cops rescue mum, child from blaze

fire police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to livestream every game of junior rugby tournament

        Premium Content How to livestream every game of junior rugby tournament

        News Every game livestreamed from Kings of the Country rugby tournament, starts Friday.

        $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        Premium Content $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        News A Northern Rivers couple has offered a huge reward for the return of their puppy...

        WARNING: Minor flooding on Northern Rivers

        WARNING: Minor flooding on Northern Rivers

        News Areas of the Northern Rivers are still experiencing flooding.

        Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Premium Content Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Crime A South Grafton man has faced court over ‘serious offences of violence’ involving...