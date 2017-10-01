Saved from demolition: Lions fountain unveiled

With the new Lions public artwork are Max Tresise, son of Lions Australia founder Bill Tresise, with his wife Sally and Bill's grandson Craig.

THE Lions fountain was officially reopened with a public artwork commemorating the 70th anniversary of Lions in Australia at Lismore City Hall on Saturday.

The first Lions club in Australia was founded in Lismore by Bill Tresise in 1947 and the fountain was constructed in 1967 to recognise Lismore as the birthplace of Lions Australia.

The public artwork accompanying the restored fountain was made and designed by local artist Scott Harrower.

It tells a visual history of Lions through a series of colourful mosaics mounted on concrete pedestals.

The Lions fountain was to be demolished last year, sparking an outcry from Lions members and the general public, who wished to see the landmark retained.

Lismore council worked with Lions to raise funds to restore the fountain and create a public artwork as a contemporary tribute.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, Lions Second vice district governor David Greenup, mosaic artist Scott Harrower and Max Tresise, son of Lions Australia founder Bill Tresise attended the unveiling.

"The new artwork is a beautiful tribute to the rich history of Lions in Australia and we are very excited to be able to unveil it to the general public,” Cr Smith said.

"The artwork tells the inspiring story of Lions, their history and the good work they have done in our local community and throughout Australia.

"Lismore is very proud to be the birthplace of Lions Australia and there is no better time to reopen the Lions fountain and unveil the public artwork than during their 70th anniversary year.”

Lions will host a District Convention in Lismore from October 27-29 to celebrate its 70th anniversary.