Save Skimmos: Desperate plea to stop developers

Skimmos will be demolished if a new development application for a service station is approved.

New plans have been lodged for a service station in South Lismore, and not everyone is happy.

The new project is slated for the site where Skimmos now stands on the corner of the Bruxner Hwy and Elliott Rd, and means the popular takeaway shop would be demolished.

Skimmos Facebook page has asked for customer support to oppose the plan by signing a petition.

It reads: “So I’m sure by now most of you have heard about the current DA been made to council about the demolishing of our “Skimmos” … I have been so lucky to have had the chance to work here for the last three years and have made some lovely friends and met some beautiful customers along the way”.

“If you would like to show your support, please come in at anytime and sign our petition.”

Dozens of people have so far thrown their support behind the takeaway shop.

A development application was lodged with the council on February 11 by Spectrum Retail Group based in Newcastle.

It proposes knocking down existing buildings at 135-139 Union St, South Lismore, to make way for a service station which would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The estimated cost of the project was $2,110,402.

The petition will be presented to Lismore City Council by March 17, when the exhibition period ends.

The DA can be viewed at the council chambers during business hours, or online.