Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin.
’Save our council workers’ jobs’: Lismore MP

Adam Daunt
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
STATE Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin has urged the state government to provide councils with financial relief so they can save jobs and maintain infrastructure projects.

Ms Saffin said that councils are already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the repercussions of not including local councils in future economic stimulus packages could be dire.

“I know general managers and councillors are pulling out all stops, including consulting staff on leave planning, to try to keep as many staff as possible employed over the coming months,” Ms Saffin said.

“However, these measures might not be enough as more ratepayers find it difficult to pay their rates and water bills, and councils give holidays from fees and charges, and if current Federal and State funding is not significantly increased. Council budgets will come under more stress.

“Local councils often are the largest employer in a regional or provincial setting, so for them to grind to a halt and add hundreds of workers to the jobless queues, would have a long-term detrimental effect on our local economies.”

Saffin’s plea follows the Lismore City Council asking the state and federal government for funding to ensure they can provide essential community services during this time.

