Save money at pet microchip blitz

Cathy Adams

PETstock Ballina is hosting its annual Microchip Blitz to keep local pets out of the pound.

A recent PETstock survey of more than 800 pet owners has found only eight per cent of the respondents had ever been successfully reunited with a lost pet thanks to social media.

The same survey found taking a lost pet to a vet is the most common course of action for 85% of respondents, meaning microchipping is still the most reliable way to reunite a lost pet with its owner.

The event will be held on Saturday October 21 and Sunday October 22.

Microchipping will cost $10 per pet which is just a fraction of the standard price, normally costing up to $80.

Owners are encouraged to bring in dogs, cats and small animals.

National Project Manager for the PETstock Microchip Blitz, Christine Robertson, says last year's inaugural national blitz resulted in 8,210 animals being microchipped.

This year, PETstock is aiming to microchip 10,000 pets, which will have a significant impact on allowing more lost animals to be identified and returned to their owners quickly and safely.

"Even though microchipping is compulsory in most states, there are still thousands of pets that fall through the cracks,” Ms Robertson says.

"When those animals that aren't microchipped get lost, the panic that is felt by their pet parents is devastating, especially when they realise that a simple $10 chip could have made all the difference.

"Once microchipped, pets can be tracked down online or through the local vet, so keeping registration details updated is also a must.”

Owners are encouraged to visit petstock.com.au/assist/the-great-microchip-blitz to book a time slot.

MORE INFO:

What: PETstock Ballina Microchip Blitz

When: Saturday October 21 and Sunday October 22

Time: Book now at www.petstock.com.au/assist/the-great-microchip-blitz

Where: 2A Harvey Norman Centre, Boeing Avenue, Ballina NSW