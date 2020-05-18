SAVE A LIFE: Learn CPR in your living rooms

LIVING ROOM LEARNING: Surf Life Saving NSW has launched a groundbreaking online CPR training program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IN A first, Surf Life Saving NSW has launched a groundbreaking online CPR training program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more people working, exercising and socialising at home due to social distancing measures, Surf Life Saving chief operating officer Dan Gaffney said the Living Room Lifesavers CPR training would ensure people could still learn how to save someone’s life in an emergency.

“We know that around 30,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside hospitals every year and that only an average of nine per cent of victims survive,” Mr Gaffney said.

“Outcomes are vastly improved if someone who knows CPR responds quickly, so we created a CPR training program that is perfect for people to do at home while they’re isolating,” Gaffney said.

“The risks of someone you know having a cardiac arrest aren’t diminished during the coronavirus crisis. In fact, with more people isolating at home, it’s even more likely that someone you know will have a cardiac arrest in the home environment.”

The new training program is delivered by qualified trainers using a combination of online e-learning and live, virtual classroom instruction – using video conferencing technology.

The e-learning component takes about 25 minutes to complete and the live webinar, led by a qualified trainer, takes 60 minutes. The optional, hands-on session takes 90 minutes with participants receiving a HLTAID001 Provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation certification at the conclusion of the program.

Importantly, the Living Room Lifesavers program provides participants with instruction in safer CPR techniques to reduce the chances of COVID-19 infection.

By removing the breaths component of CPR and instead focusing primarily on quality chest compressions, first responders can help someone experiencing a cardiac arrest while protecting themselves from the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Participants wishing to receive formal accreditation have the option to take a face-to-face, hands-on session after the COVID-19 social distancing requirements are relaxed.

Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) is one of the largest providers of certified CPR training in Australia, with qualified instructors training around 120,000 people every year.

With the introduction of the Government’s mandated social distancing restrictions, SLSNSW cancelled its face-to-face First Aid CPR training programs and moved quickly to re-engineer their exiting Bronze Medallion e-learning program, normally restricted for surf lifesaver access only, for online delivery to the public.

For more course information or to book onlin, visit: https://www.surflifesaving.com.au/living-room-lifesavers-online-cpr-course

