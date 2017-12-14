Menu
Save 200-year-old fig tree, or protest paid parking?

Ballina council will debate the future of a 200-year-old fig tree, while Byron council is addressing several parking issues.
Ballina council will debate the future of a 200-year-old fig tree, while Byron council is addressing several parking issues.

THERE will be controversial decisions made at the Ballina Shire Council and Byron Shire Council meetings this morning.

And there will be community protests at both of them.

At Ballina, residents from Lennox Head will be on hand to protest the removal of a 200-year-old fig tree on Castle Drive. Read more about why Ballina MP thinks it should stay. For the reasons why it should go, read this letter from the affected residents.

Meanwhile, Byron Shire councillors will vote on a number of parking issues.

One of the most controversial is the introduction of paid parking at Bangalow, which is due to kick off on January 1. Read more about the parking motions going before Byron Shire Council.

The Northern Star will keep you updated on all the decisions from today's meetings.

