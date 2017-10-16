Save $200 on groceries at Woolies with new seniors discounts

Discounts are now available for seniors in NSW.

Discounts are now available for seniors in NSW. Minerva Studio

NSW seniors can save, on average, $200 a year on their groceries, thanks to Seniors Card discounts the NSW Government has secured with the Woolworths Group.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Ageing Tanya Davies today announced that NSW Seniors Card holders are now eligible for a 5% discount on Woolworths WISH eGift cards that can be used towards purchases at Woolworths Group stores, including supermarkets and Big W.

Savings on supermarket home deliveries, insurance and mobile phone products are also available through the Seniors Card website.

"We know for people living on fixed incomes every dollar counts," Ms Berejiklian said.

"As a government we are committed to driving down the cost of living, especially for seniors, who contribute so much to our communities."

These discounts are in addition to other measures the Government has introduced to ease cost of living pressures for seniors, including:

A $50 increase in energy rebates for low income households, to $285

Average CTP green slip savings of $120 a year

Public transport fare concessions, including the Gold Opal for seniors which remains capped at $2.50 for all day travel.

Mrs Davies said she was thrilled the Woolworths partnership would deliver discounts to Seniors Card holders across the state.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors to access fresh food and other essential items that may be difficult to transport," Mrs Davies said.

"This partnership could save seniors an average of $200 per person on their annual grocery bill, not to mention further discounts on home delivery, clothing and household items from Big W, and mobile phone and insurance products."

To access discounts or apply for a NSW Seniors Card go to www.seniorscard.nsw.gov.au or call 13 77 88.