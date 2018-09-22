Ad has ‘biggest wow moment ever seen’

This ad has a sting in the tail.

A US political campaign ad is making waves online thanks to a surprising sting in its tail that's been described as "the biggest wow moment" of any political ad ever.

The advertisement is one of a series that Arizona Democrat David Brill has launched against Republican congressman Paul Gosar, who he is hoping to unseat in an upcoming election in the state.

It starts as a family standard political campaign ad, as a group upstanding citizens - Grace, a rural pysichian, lawyer David, medical interpreter Jennifer among them - passionately discuss why current congressman Paul Gosar does not represent them.

"If he actually cared about people in rural Arizona, I bet he'd be fighting for social security, for better access to healthcare. I bet he'd be researching what is the most insightful water policy to help Arizona sustain itself and be successful," says Jennifer.

"He's not listening to you, and he doesn't have your interests at heart," says Tim, a private investigator.

Then comes the kicker. The talking heads properly introduce themselves, giving their full names: Tim Gosar. David Gosar. Grace Gosar. Joan Gosar. Gaston Gosar. Jennifer Gosar.

They are six of congressman Paul Gosar's nine siblings - and they all "wholeheartedly endorse" the other guy, David Brill.

Recruiting six of your political opponent's siblings to your campaign is an audacious move - and viewers have responded well to the boldness - and the innate family drama - of the ad so far:

In another video for the campaign titled 'A Family Defends Its Honour,' the siblings discuss the difficult decision to stand up against their brother.

"To speak up against my brother brings sadness to me," says Joan. "I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table."

"I couldn't be quiet any longer," says Grace Gosar. "Nor should any of us be."