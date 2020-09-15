Menu
As Carole Baskin made her Dancing With The Stars debut, her missing husband’s furious family appeared on screen demanding answers.
TV

‘Savage’ new twist in Tiger King saga

by Sara Nathan, Page Six
15th Sep 2020 2:57 PM

The family of Carole Baskin's missing millionaire ex-husband aired a commercial during her US Dancing With The Stars debut, demanding answers about his disappearance.

Don Lewis's daughters and lawyer bought airtime as the infamous Tiger King star prepared to hit the dancefloor on the hit reality show.

The spot featured Lewis' three daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna, plus his former assistant, Anne McQueen, and the family lawyer - who all allege Carole has something to do with Don's disappearance.

Carole danced …
… while her husband’s family demanded answers.
RELATED: Footage that didn't make it into Tiger King

It's been 23 years since Lewis went missing. Joe Exotic alleged she fed him to her tigers at Big Cat Rescue, but Baskin has fiercely denied this multiple times.

Speaking on the commercial, family lawyer John Phillips said: "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997, his family deserves answers, they deserve justice. Do you know who did this - or if Carole Baskin was involved?"

His oldest daughter Donna said: "We need to know what happened to our father." The family then announced a $US100,000 reward for any information.

Viewers in the US couldn't quite believe what they were seeing:

 

 

 

 


According to TMZ, Lewis' family feels her participation in the dance competition series undermines the ongoing investigation into his whereabouts and is a "grossly insensitive" decision by the show's producers.

Baskin was set to dance to Eye of the Tiger for her first performance.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

 

Originally published as 'Savage' new twist in Tiger King saga

