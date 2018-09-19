Boxer’s wild Las Vegas celebration party

SAUL 'CANELO' ALVAREZ enjoyed a celebratory party after beating Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Canelo, 28, was snapped at XS Las Vegas nightclub where DJ Marshmello was laying down the beats.

Canelo appeared relatively unscathed despite going to 12 rounds with the Kazakhstan star. Picture: Instagram@XSLASVEGAS

The Mexican was welcomed to his exclusive party by a host of bikini-clad women with congratulatory signs, glow sticks and champagne.

He arrived accompanied by a stunning lady and the pair were seen making out throughout the night, according to TMZ.

Bikini-clad women welcomed the Mexican fighter with champagne, glow sticks and congratulatory signs. Picture: Instagram@XSLASVEGAS

Despite going through 12 brutal rounds with Golovkin, Canelo appeared relatively unscathed.

His bandage above the left eye was the only evidence of the world title fight at the T-Mobile Arena just hours beforehand.

Alvarez was handed the controversial victory with two judges scoring the fight 115-113 in his favour and the last scoring it 114-114.

It meant Canelo won the WBA, WBC and The Ring middleweight belts and has still lost just once in his 53-fight professional career, to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013.

He arrived with a stunning lady on his arm and it is reported they spent much of the night in each other's company making out. Picture: Instagram@XSLASVEGAS

Following the controversy of last year's fight and Canelo's drugs ban, it was always going to be a blockbuster bout.

And we could be treated to a trilogy fight next year as Triple G looks to recover from his first career defeat.

The party was held at Las Vegas nightclub XS as Canelo celebrated his win over Golovkin. Picture: Instagram@XSLASVEGAS

A third fight will almost certainly happen, and for that fight fans have to be grateful.

Both fighters thought they had won. Both fighters probably deserved a win. But it was Alvarez, the Mexican hero, who proudly carried the belts out of the ring after a bruising 12 rounds that ended with both fighters bloodied and bruised before a roaring crowd of 21,965.

"It's one of the happiest days of my life," said Alvarez, who fought Golovkin to a draw a year earlier and had to deal with a positive test for a performance enhancing drug while preparing for the rematch.

It wasn't so happy for Golovkin, the slugger from Kazakhstan who for years walked through whoever was put in front of him.

Golovkin rallied in the final rounds to make the fight close, only to listen in disbelief once again as he wasn't declared the winner.

"I feel like I'm a champion but he's also a champion," Golovkin said. "It was a fight of two champions tonight."

with AAP

This article originally appeared on The Sun