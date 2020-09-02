Satanic Mass free to go ahead despite church’s outcry

Despite a petition with up to 35,000 signatures, Noosa Council will not get in the way of a Black Satanic Mass happening at The J.

Despite a petition with up to 35,000 signatures, Noosa Council will not get in the way of a Black Satanic Mass happening at The J.

Despite a petition with up to 35,000 signatures, Noosa Council has confirmed they will not stand in the way of a sold-out Satanic Black Mass planned for Noosa later in the year.

Presented by Noosa Temple of Satan, the inaugural Satanic Black Mass is scheduled for Friday, October 30 at the Noosa Council-owned The J Theatre.

The same location also hosts Hillsong Church.

According to the event organiser and Noosa Temple of Satan spokesman Robin Bristow, the event, which will also be livestreamed, will include an ancient ritual where the Dark Lord is summoned through Satanic invocations.

Noosa Temple of Satan founder Robin Bristow.

But it seems the news of the Black Mass, where Satanic dress code is encouraged, has travelled to the other side of the world - and one particular church group is attempting to put a stop to the event.

US-based Christian organisation Return to Order have begun a petition to be sent to Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart with the goal to have the Satanic mass cancelled.

The sold out Satanic Black Mass will also be live streamed.

The petition states the event is "literally invoking the devil in a public venue" and that the "horrible event can only bring disaster to the world".

Their aim is to secure 35,000 signatures and after just three days they have reached well in excess of 22,000 signatures.

The event is still two months away.

But according to Noosa Council, regardless of any petition, The J Noosa is available to be booked by all individuals and organisations who are conducting lawful activities.

Community services director Kerri Contini said on this occasion, an external organisation had booked the facility to host a one-off half-hour ticketed event, limited to 32 people.

"As an operator we don't endorse any of the room hire activities, but the facility is provided with standard hiring agreement conditions and we do not discriminate against bookings in relation to age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or individual political opinions," she said.

Ms Contini said council supported diversity in the community and it was understandable that not everyone agreed with certain events that happen in public venues.