Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Found on side of road: Are these your medals?

by Gabriel Polychronis
23rd Apr 2019 8:58 AM

Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of four service medals found in Adelaide's north ahead of ANZAC Day.

They were found on the side of the road about 8pm on Friday near the intersection of Mawson Lakes Blvd and Trinity Circuit, Mawson Lakes.

The medals include an Australian Active Service Medal, Afghanistan Medal, Australian Defence Medal and NATO Medal ISAF.

Police ask the owner of the medals to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au

veterans medals

Top Stories

    Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    premium_icon Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    Crime FOUR men who are in custody for other matters have been charged with a range of offences, including the alleged content of a phone inside a prison.

    Cafe owner forced to 'go to the top' to save her business

    premium_icon Cafe owner forced to 'go to the top' to save her business

    News After months of uncertainty, hard work has paid off

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    Environment "I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together"

    Six-month wait to get help for alcohol, drug addiction

    premium_icon Six-month wait to get help for alcohol, drug addiction

    Health People are being turned away despite making big decision