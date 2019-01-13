Favourites on fire, teen star’s brilliant solo goal

Iran's main man Sardar Azmoun guided his team to an emphatic victory over Vietnam, while Iraq's 18-year-old sensation inspired the 2007 champions to a 3-0 thrashing of Yemen.

Here's a wrap of all the Asian Cup action!

VIETNAM 0-2 IRAN

Sardar Azmoun struck twice as Iran sank Vietnam 2-0 on Saturday to reach the last 16 of the Asian Cup and set a new group-stage win record.

Iran, looking to end a 43-year title drought since last winning Asian football's most coveted prize, could have scored four or five but for some poor finishing in Abu Dhabi.

Saman Ghoddos and Mehdi Taremi went close for Asia's top-ranked team before Azmoun rose to head home a Ghoddos cross after 38 minutes.

The Rubin Kazan forward lashed in his third goal of the tournament from the edge of the box 20 minutes from time to give Iran a ninth successive first-round victory dating back to 2007.

Iran forward Sardar Azmoun was on fire!

YEMEN 0-3 IRAQ

18-year-old Mohanad Ali inspired 2007 champions Iraq to a 3-0 win over Yemen by scoring a wonderful solo goal after 11 minutes.

Pouncing on a loose back pass, Ali held off three defenders before rifling his shot past Yemen goalkeeper Jalal Hassan for his second of the tournament.

Bashar Resan doubled Iraq's lead midway through the first half when his deflected shot drifted in off the upright with Hassan slow to get across.

Ali hit the post in one of the rare highlights of the second half before Alaa Abbas grabbed Iraq's third in injury time, finishing sharply after Ahmed Yaseen's header into his path.

LEBANON 0-2 SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia, moved closer to gaining its spot in the next round after beating Lebanon 2-0 in Group E.

In Dubai, Fahad Al Muwallad opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game and Hussain Almoqahwi doubled the lead in the 67th.

With two wins from two, Saudi Arabia leads Group E with six points and could advance with a game in hand if North Korea fails to beat Qatar on Sunday. Saudi Arabia won its opening two games at the Asian Cup for the first time since 1996, when it last won the title.