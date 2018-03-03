Sarah Blasko brings street whispers as new songs

BACK FOR MORE: Sarah Blasko's new album Depth of Field was released last week.

DEPTH of Field is Sarah Blasko's latest album, released last week.

Much of this sixth solo project by the artist was written and recorded during a two-week artist residency at Campbelltown Arts Centre in Sydney, alongside collaborators Nick Wales, David Hunt, and Ben Fletcher.

Speaking from Sydney, Blasko said the album is a mix of collected thoughts and stories mixed with her own experiences.

"This album is about a myriad of perspectives, but for something to ring true and to relate there has to be an element of your own story in it," she said.

"A lot of writers and a lot of my albums are about things that people close to me say.

"I really enjoy hearing someone's conversation, completely out of context, on the street. I don't know if you are as nosey as I am.

"Sometimes you hear the most amazing one-liners on the street and you imagine what you think they are talking about.

"But most of the time is things that people say to me or things that happen on my day-to-day."

Film maker Brendan Fletcher captured the process of writing and recording the album, and turned the footage into a documentary called Blasko.

Narrated by Blasko herself, the film is an intimate portrait of the 41-year-old singer songwriter as she writes Depth of Field.

The documentary aired November 14 on ABC and it's available on iView.

Blasko is not sure exactly what the album's tour will be like yet.

"At this point (two weeks before the release date) it feels like a real release when you put a record out, because there is this thing that you had to keep for yourself and you don't know how are people going to take it, or how it's going to sound," she said.

"Only then you feel like you can go on thinking about other things."

Blasko expected the shows to be more intimate and have audiences physically and mentally closer to her performances.

"It will be good, based on the nature of this record, for everyone to be standing and to have that atmosphere where everyone is in together.

"Apart from that I don't entirely know what's going to happen.

"The nature of the venues means that it will a more intimate, sweatier kind of affair (than previous tours)," she said.

"This will be a decidedly less refined situation."