Sara Huegill lawyer cites Mental Health Act

POLICE have withdrawn one of two charges against the wife of a former swimming star accused of stealing leather pants worth almost $2000.

Sara Huegill, the wife of Geoff Huegill, did not appear before Byron Bay Local Court when her matter was first mentioned today.

The 34-year-old former publicist, who lives in Benowa on the Gold Coast, was facing two charges of larceny over the alleged theft of a $1895 pair of cropped black high-rise leather pants.

Sara Huegill's solicitor Paul Hunt leaves Byron Bay Local Court after appearing on behalf of Ms Huegill on Thursday, June 7. Liana Turner

Mr Huegill allegedly stole the pants from Byron Bay clothing and homewares store Island Luxe Tribe on May 13.

Police prosecutor Adina Lockett withdrew one charge of larceny valued above $200 and less than or equal to $5000.

"My instructions are for that (charge), it was filed in error," Ms Lockett said.

Ms Huegill's second larceny charge, relating to theft of an item worth up to $2000, remains.

Defence solicitor Paul Hunt lodged no plea for the remaining charge and asked for the case to be adjourned for eight weeks.

Mr Hunt said he planned to lodge a Section 32 application - for the matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act - when it returns to court.

The prosecution provided a police statement of facts, and Ms Huegill's record, to Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy.

Mr Dunlevy adjourned the matter to August 10.

Outside court, Mr Hunt said he could not provide any further details on the allegations.