Sara Connor gets cut to jail sentence

Byron Bay woman Sara Connor was among several Australian prisoners in Bali's Kerobokan prison who were yesterday awarded a one-month sentence cut for Christmas.
The Courier Mail reported Connor and her former boyfriend, Brit David Taylor, with whom she was convicted of a role in killing a Bali police officer, was also awarded a one-month remission.
Connor did not attend the Christmas Day ceremony, to announce the remissions. But she did attend church on Christmas Eve in the jail.
The Governor of Kerobokan women's prison, Setyo Pratiwi, said Connor always participated in jail activities and never violated jail rules.
Connor is serving a five-year sentence for her role in the group violence causing the death of Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa in August last year.