Sara Connor cops more jail time for Bali officer's murder

Cindy Wockner | 15th May 2017 4:57 PM
Sara Connor has been sentenced to an extra year in prison.
Sara Connor has been sentenced to an extra year in prison. Firdia Lisnawati / AP Photo

BYRON Bay woman Sara Connor has had her four-year jail term increased to five years for her role in the death of a Bali police officer.

The Bali High Court has today found that Connor, 46, deserves a five-year sentence and that the four years handed down at the lower court was too lenient for her role in the crime.

The court found two aggravating factors - that Connor had left the victim to die and did not try to help and that the crime had damaged Bali's tourism image.

For this reason they decided to sentence her to more time behind bars at Bali's Kerobokan prison.

 

epa05516083 Australian national Sara Connor (C) participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI
Connor was not in court for today's verdict but will be devastated by the decision.

The Court was handing down its decision on the prosecution's appeal against the leniency of her four-year sentence. The prosecution had demanded eight years in jail and lodged an immediate appeal when she was sentenced to just half that amount.

Presiding Judge Sutoyo said that there was nothing new in Connor's plea to the court not to increase her sentence.

The police officer's widow, Ketut Arsini, told News Corporation she was disappointed that the sentence was not longer but left the decision to the court.

Connor and her British boyfriend, David Taylor, were both found guilty of group violence causing the death of veteran police officer Wayan Sudarsa in the early hours of August 17 last year.

 

epa05516072 Australian national Sara Connor (R) and British national David Taylor (L) embrace during a reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI
Taylor, who admitted striking the fatal blows which ended the officer's life but said it was in self-defence, was sentenced to six years in jail. His sentence was not appealed.

But Connor, who has consistently maintained she played no role in the acts which killed the police officer, has always said her only role was in trying to separate her boyfriend and the officer who were fighting on the beach.

And in a letter to the High Court, addressing the prosecution's calls for her to spend more time in jail, Connor appealed to the court not to separate her from her children for longer.
 

epa05516070 Australian national Sara Connor participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI
She said she believed her four-year sentence, while hard for her to accept, did address justice for the Balinese people and the victim's family.

Connor has not seen her two young sons, aged 9 and 11, since shortly before her arrest in August. She had come to Bali to meet Taylor, her lover of just three months, who had been forced to leave Australia when his ex-wife withdrew her visa sponsorship of him. He had been told by Immigration to leave so the pair met in Bali.

Connor's sons are cared for by her former husband, Anthony "Twig" Connor in Byron Bay.

Australian Sara Connor inside a prisoner car after listening to her British boyfriend David Taylor testify during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)
In her letter, Connor said: "So, let me learn from my mistake, to be a better human being. On one side, I realise that my act have harmed many parties, and I plead to the judges who handle my case to give justice for me based on the level of the mistake I have done , and not solely as revenge for our act that has harmed people. But also give me chance to improve myself."

Connor urged the appeal court to take into account the differing role she played in the crime when compared to her boyfriend.

