Santa's Wonderland brings cheer to CBD

SANTA'S SUCCESS: Acting City Centre Manager Andrew Walker with Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry member Rodney Jenkins at Santa's Wonderland in Molesworth Street.

IT HAS already brought smiles to thousands of faces, both young and old, this Christmas season, and is looking to bring a few more.

Lismore City Council's acting city centre manager Andrew Walker said the Santa's Wonderland display on Molesworth Street has been a "huge success.”

Mr Walker said the city centre activation, located at 100 Molesworth St, was part of Christmas in the Heart activities funded by the Lismore Business Promotion Program to entice visitors into the heart of Lismore and increase retail foot traffic.

The installation includes a space for photos with Santa, a children's letter-writing station, free present wrapping, a Santa Cinema, Find the Elves competition and a special rest area for the grown-ups.

"Santa's Wonderland has been hugely popular and exceeded our expectations,” Mr Walker said.

"We're just so pleased with the response from the community - people were thrilled that their children had a place to go and really enjoy the magic of Christmas. The smiles on the faces of our visitors really says it all.”

Mr Walker said council had received "amazing support” from local businesses for the Shop 'n' Win competition, with council giving away more than $15,000 in cash and prizes throughout December.

The display also provided a place for Australia pop star Samantha Jade to sign CDs and meet locals before the Carols in the Heart event earlier this month.

"We would like to thank everyone who has visited or supported this promotion,” Mr Walker said.

"For those who haven't yet discovered Santa's Wonderland, please come and visit before Christmas.”

Santa's Wonderland is open 10am to 4pm every day including Christmas Eve.