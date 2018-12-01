Santa Claus is in town to lift Lismore businesses up

The launch of Santa's Wonderland display in the city centre was a lot of fun for Matila Dutton, 2, of Goonellabah, who got to meet Santa.

AS PART of Christmas in the Heart celebrations in Lismore's city centre this year, a special Santa's Wonderland will be open every day of December until Christmas Eve at 100 Molesworth Street.

Shoppers of all ages from the young to the young at heart are invited to step into this delightful Christmas world and enjoy fun festive activities.

Every day, visitors can:

Have a photo with Santa from 10am-2pm

Write and post a letter to Santa

Use the present wrapping station

Take a break in the rest area for tired grown-ups!

A shop and win campaign will also offer fantastic mystery prizes via a Christmas Advent calendar - simply spend $30 or more at participating retailers in Lismore and drop your entry in at Santa's Wonderland.

There is more than $15,000 in cash and prizes to be won throughout the month.

"Santa's Wonderland will have everything a traditional wonderland should have - including the big man himself!” Acting City Centre Manager Andrew Walker said.

"We want people to enjoy their experience shopping in the city centre. The kids will love writing a letter to Santa and getting their photo taken with the big guy. While the kids are busy, parents can take a moment to have their gifts wrapped and enjoy a well-earned rest.”

The new Santa's Wonderland city centre display is part of a series of promotional activities to bring more shoppers to the city centre and encourage local people to support retailers this Christmas.

"Lismore has everything you need for a fabulous Christmas right here,” Andrew said.

"Sure, we can all buy things online these days, but the best way to support a great economy and a thriving city is to shop where you live. Every time you do, you're supporting someone's livelihood and helping to build and grow Lismore.

"Is there any better Christmas present you can give to your town?”