Santa brings rain to the Northern Rivers for Christmas

Santa brings some much welcome rainfall.

MANY people asked for it for Christmas and thankfully Santa has delivered some significant rainfall overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology observed 38.2mm had fallen at Lismore Airport and 38.6mm at Cape Byron between 9am on Christmas Eve to 9am today.

Casino managed to get slightly more rain, with 39mm falling within the same time frame.

While temperatures have dropped today across the region, with the average temperature reaching a top of 26 degrees in Ballina, BoM forecast a very high chance (up to 95 per cent) of showers today.

There’s also a chance of thunderstorm across the region today, with showers expected to continue tomorrow.

Anyone planning on visiting the beach today, should also be aware BoM forecasts north-easterly winds of up to 15 to 20 knots will be turning easterly in the late afternoon.

A high pressure system is moving slowly across the southern Tasman Sea, extending a ridge northwards and directing north-easterly winds along New South Wales waters.

Little change is expected to this pattern for the remainder of the week, apart from a weak southerly change expected over southern waters on Boxing Day.