Santa arrives in Lismore

FIRST CHRISTMAS JOY: Evie Dee, 6 months, with Remi Darke, also 6 months, both of Lismore, meet Santa Claus in Lismore City Council’s Santa Wonderland display on Molesworth Street.

FOR six month olds Remi Darke and Evie Dee, it was easy to miss the fanfare of the ribbon-cutting of the new Santa’s Wonderland in Lismore, with the babies far more interested in being able to see Santa Claus himself.

However for Evie’s father and Lismore City Council acting city centre manager Nathan Dee, it was “a wonderful relief” to see his efforts come to life with the opening of the new festival display.

“After a very successful Christmas campaign last year it is great to bring Santa’s Wonderland back to Lismore’s City Centre for a second year,” Mr Dee said.

The council has created this year’s Santa’s Wonderland at 142 Molesworth Street in the CBD, with the display open until Christmas Eve as part of Lismore City Council’s Christmas in the Heart celebrations.

Mr Dee said the new location has “allowed us to redesign the shop and build on last year’s success”.

“We are looking forward to a big Christmas in the City Centre,” he said.

Mr Dee said the aim of the Santa’s Wonderland is to “create a festive atmosphere in the city centre and encourage people to shop local”.

“Lismore has everything you need for a fabulous Christmas right here,” he said.

“Sure, we can all buy things online these days, but the best way to support our local economy and a thriving city is to shop where you live.

“Every time you do, you’re supporting someone’s livelihood and helping to build and grow Lismore.”

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith was there to cut the ribbon and said it was “great” to see the Christmas display returning for 2019.

Cr Smith said the display offered Christmas shoppers a “brief refuge” to sit back and relax in air conditioning.

“If you are shopping in the CBD, why not come in here and take a seat and relax,” he said.

Cr Smith said the opening of the Santa’s Wonderland coincides with the busy festival season in the CBD, and said the fun display offered a further incentive for shoppers to shop locally in the CBD.

The Santa’s Wonderland display will be open every day between 10am and 4pm, with a range of festive activities including:

Have a photo with Santa from 10am-2pm

Write and post a letter to Santa

Use the present wrapping station

Take a break in the rest area for tired grown-ups

The Lismore Shop and Win promotion will also be taking place again this year.

To enter spend more than $30 in participating CBD stores and go in the draw to win great daily prizes.

Prizes will be drawn at 3pm daily with a prize pool of over $15,000.