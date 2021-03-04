Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
Crime

Woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

by Amber Wilson
4th Mar 2021 3:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SANDY Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to almost 500 fraud charges after she allegedly transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bellerive veterinary clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.

Each alleged transfer between 2017 and 2019 ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.

Rachel Naomi Perri, 48, appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to 497 counts of computer-related fraud and one count of using a computer with intent to defraud.

According to court documents, police allege Ms Perri used online banking to transfer money from the Tasmanian Veterinary Services for her own benefit.

The company runs an animal hospital at Clarence Street, Bellerive.

Ms Perri will appear in the Supreme Court of Tasmania over the charges on June 7.

Originally published as Sandy Bay woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

court crime fraud police

Just In

    All-Star feud erupts

    All-Star feud erupts
    • 4th Mar 2021 4:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles probes possible Norco milk tampering

        Coles probes possible Norco milk tampering

        News Coles has called for an investigation after a family noticed two milk bottles, bought on different days, had holes in the lids.

        10 projects that will change Ballina Shire forever

        Premium Content 10 projects that will change Ballina Shire forever

        News Ballina is about to change, but what’s in it for you?

        Anzac Day restricted by COVID for second year running

        Premium Content Anzac Day restricted by COVID for second year running

        News Numbers of people attending the events will be limited

        STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five months ago

        Premium Content STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five months ago

        News Elizabeth Forman was last seen walking near her Brooklet property