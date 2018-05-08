Sand quarry developer will address 'reasonable' concerns

APPLICANT of the expansion of the controversial Sand Quarry on Newrybar Swamp Road, Planners North, believe they are doing all they can to minimise the impact of their proposal.

Principal town planner Stephen Connelly said they were reading all submissions made to the development application and were working overtime to "nail those concerns down".

"We've read all of the submissions, there are some important points that have been raised in the submissions we need to do some more work to 110 per cent address the reasonable concerns that have been raised," he said.

During neighbourhood consultation, Planners North found that increased traffic was the primary concern for residents.

"When we originally thought about the expansion to the quarry we had a look at what would be plausible and did the calculations on the road capacities in the locality and came up with a much larger amount of extraction per annum," Mr Connelly said.

"We talked to people in the neighbourhood and definitely got the impression they weren't keen on more traffic so we dialled back the proposal to be exactly the same amount of traffic that has been historically approved from that site for the last 20 years."

The action group No Sand Mine for Lennox Head also identified threatened frog species as a reason to stop the proposed 3.6 million tonne quarry.

However Mr Connelly said they were seeking ways to make sure "the little frogs stay happy and have a place to live".

"If you look at the plans that went with the application you'd see that we're expanding the frog habitat," he said.

With some parts of the Shire still low lying, council policy requires them to be built up during rebuilds and renovations.

Mr Connelly said the expansion of the sand quarry will help to facilitate and supply those residences with the sand required to elevate their land.

"(The) Ballina Shire needs sand, there are only a few places in the shire where one can obtain sand from," he said.

"This is the only locality designated in the council's strategic planning for the extraction of sand north of the Richmond River."

Furthermore, Mr Connelly said the proposal includes a proposal for recreational area that may be established in the place of the quarry once it has been used for all its worth.

"The idea is to have a fantastic recreation facility, available to meet the increasing needs of our community," he said.

"Our existing water bodies, of the likes of Lake Ainsworth and Shaws Bay, are under continued pressure with more people and more tourists.

"So, the idea is not to leave a hole in the ground but to have a facility that provides for range of recreational, scientific and learning uses into the future."

For more information visit: https://www.plannersnorth.com.au/portfolio/mcgeary-sand-quarry/.