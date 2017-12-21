Sand mine would become lake similar to Lake Ainsworth

The end use of the sand mine at Lennox Head would be a recreational precinct with a lake bigger than Lake Ainsworth.

The end use of the sand mine at Lennox Head would be a recreational precinct with a lake bigger than Lake Ainsworth. Planners North

THE No Sand Mines for Lennox group is calling for an extension on the consultation period for the development application of a mine proposed near the beach community.

The application was lodged last month on behalf of McGeary's Quarries and submissions are scheduled to close on January 29.

If the application is successful, it is estimated that 1.9millionm³, or 3.61million tonnes of sand will be extracted from the $2million consolidated quarry at Newrybar Swamp Rd over a period of 30 years.

The site nominated is one already mined by McGearys since 1995.

The current DA also includes concept plans for a low-key tourism venture around a lake to be created by the extraction of the sand.

No Sand Mines for Lennox spokeswoman Amelia Hicks said it would displace 1.9billion litres of water on the Newrybar flood plain and generate thousands of truck movements.

"We're calling on (Mayor David Wright) to extend this consultation period to at least the end of February to enable the community to evaluate the more than 200 pages of documents," she said.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith has also raised concerns about the project.

Planners North, which has lodged the application, said the end use of the site will be a large lake, "akin to Lake Ainsworth."

Steve Connelly from Planners North wrote the body of water created by the extraction of sand "protects important site features, provides significant ecological habitat and presents an opportunity for future use for water-based recreation, camping and environmental education".

The application will be decided by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.