20°
News

Sand dunes at risk of collapsing

28th Jun 2017 8:21 AM
Aerial view of Clarke's Beach, Byron Bay.
Aerial view of Clarke's Beach, Byron Bay. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EROSION at Clarkes Beach in the past week has left sand dunes at risk of collapse.

Byron Shire residents and visitors are being asked to stay away from the dunes.

Director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said the area has seen significant coastal erosion in the past week and could potentially collapse.

"People sunbaking are urged to not sit close to the erosion escarpment and not allow children to play or dig under the dunes.

"Clarkes Beach is presently starved of sand due to limited sand bypassing off Cape Byron and insignificant southerly swells over the past few years. Plus, we've had higher than normal high tides (king tides).”

Some of the access tracks from the coastal reserve to the beach have also undergone severe erosion, collapsed and have been closed.

Council will be undertaking works on the beach accesses in the coming days and asks for beach goers to use alternative access and to please not take down the signage or tape.

Remember:

. Be aware of the risk that unstable dunes present

. Avoid lying/sunbathing directly under the escarpment

. Do not allow children to play directly under or around the dune escarpment

. Stay off the dunes to allow the dune vegetation to re-establish

. Use the formal access paths to access the beach

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  clarkes beach erosion northern rivers environment

Police dog allegedly assaulted during man hunt

Police dog allegedly assaulted during man hunt

A POLICE dog was allegedly assaulted in the line of duty during a man hunt to track an unregistered driver, police say.

  • News

  • 28th Jun 2017 10:20 AM

Council's Airspace Policy still up in the air

DINING OUT: Mullumbimby Middle Pub Photo: Lou Thompson Photo Contributed

Byron Shire Council postpones updates to Airspace Policy

Hangi meal for NAIDOC

Students at Albert Park Public School in Lismore performed a dance as part of NAIDOC week.

School's lunch cooked in the ground for NAIDOC

Top UK chef lands poolside at Byron Bay's Elements resort

RENOWNED chef Simon Jones at Elements of Byron set to boost Byron's culinary scene.

Renowned chef at Elements of Byron boosting Byron's culinary scene

Local Partners

Dachshund stars in new book

MISS Jinni may not be overly impressed but her owner Carol Tomek is.

Indigenous languages in the spotlight for NAIDOC

SHARING THEIR INDIGENOUS CULTURE: Aboriginal dancers performing at last year's NAIDOC Week Celebration Walk in Ballina.

Risk of languages disappearing

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Who said winter? Ten fantastic things to do this week

In The Heart of The Lismore Lantern Parade 2016

Community at its best

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

MARIAH Carey has walked into controversy during a publicity tour of Israel, where she is promoting a new partnership with a local skincare line.

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

WATCH: The video that got local muso 40,000 views in a week

Brisbane based band Stepson released 'Come With Me' in conjunction with the announcement of their Australian tour which will see the band travel to Casino as the first stop on the tour - alongside mates Stateside and Aburden. Photo Contributed

Band makes a splash with new video

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Lighthouse Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Rare Development Opportunity - This Property Will Be Sold

12 Julian Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Providing uninterrupted views over Wategos Beach and Julian Rocks, this property provides a golden opportunity for the astute investor or home owner wishing to...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 5th July...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!