Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned from cricket for two years for refusing to cooperate in an investigation of corruption in his country’s cricket.
Cricket

Sri Lanka legend banned after anti-corruption investigation

27th Feb 2019 7:37 AM

FORMER Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned from cricket for two years for refusing to co-operate in an investigation of corruption in his country's cricket.

The International Cricket Council made the decision after Jayasuriya admitted to breaching two counts of its anti-corruption code.

He was charged last October with failing or refusing to cooperate, and obstructing or delaying the investigation, and said at the time he has "always conducted (himself) with integrity and transparency" in cricket.

"This conviction under the code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations," Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC anti-corruption unit, said in a statement.

"Compelling participants to cooperate under the code is a vital weapon in our efforts to rid our sport of corruptors.

These rules are essential to maintain the integrity of our sport. The unit has been trying to rid Sri Lanka cricket of inherent corruption for the past year, and Marshall said a recent amnesty drew 11 players and others to come forward with information.

Jayasuriya helped Sri Lanka win the Cricket World Cup in 1996, captained the team to the semi-finals in 2003, and came back from retirement to help the team at age 38 reach another final in 2007.

The all-rounder played 445 one-day internationals and 110 tests before retiring for good in 2011.

By then he was a member of parliament. He also became the chairman of selectors in 2013 and resigned in 2017 after a second stint.

