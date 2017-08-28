Samurai sword murder accused fronts court for trial

Michael Martin Jnr has been accused of murdering his father, Michael Martin Snr. Photo: contributed

A MURWILLIMBAH man charged with the murder of his father in a bid to cash in on life insurance policies has appeared before the Supreme Court in Lismore this morning.

Michael Phillip Martin, 27, will face an estimated five week jury trial in relation to the June 2014 murder of his father, 46-year-old Michael Anthony Martin.

Martin appeared briefly in the dock before Justice Peter Hamill this morning for pre-trial administrative matters before the trial was adjourned until 10am tomorrow.

Martin was clean shaven, tanned with a trim haircut, and wore a white shirt and black pants.

After the matter was adjourned, he turned to face the gallery and called out "see you tomorrow” to two supporters.

Police allege that the then 25-year-old hatched an elaborate plan with his wife to murder his father and claim $2.5 million in life insurance policies taken out just prior to the murder.

Police allege the original attempt on Martin Snr's life was unsuccessful.

On April 7, 2014 his South Murwillumbah unit was invaded by three unknown assailants and he and another man were bashed, suffering serious head injuries.

Then on the Friday night of June 13, 2014 - the day after he was released from hospital after recovering from the earlier assault - he was allegedly murdered.

Martin Jnr maintains his innocence, claiming he was tied up by the assailants and forced to listen while his father was hacked to death with a samurai sword.

The Homicide Squad working in conjunction with Tweed-Byron police established Strike Force Areae to investigate both incidents and arrested Martin in March 2015, a week after he fronted the media alongside police appealing for information about his father's death

In addition to the murder charge, he is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm to person with intent, in relation to the earlier attempted murder.