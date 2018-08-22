Menu
She must not leave her mother’s Redfern home as part of her bail conditions. Picture: John Grainger
Crime

Samurai sword death accused emerges from home

by Nick Hansen
22nd Aug 2018 8:30 AM
THE young woman charged with the samurai sword slaying of a man in a Sydney street is being accompanied by her mother every day as she reports to police as part of her bail.

Hannah Quinn, 23, and her boyfriend Blake Davis, 28, have been charged with murdering aspiring rapper Jett McKee, 30, who was cut down in broad daylight in a Forest Lodge street on August 10.

Hannah Quinn has been charged with murdering an aspiring rapper. Picture: John Grainger
She must report to police every day with her mum. Picture: John Grainger
Quinn is also charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

A magistrate granted Quinn bail last week on conditions including she not leave her mother Megan Quinn's Redfern terrace house without her, and that she must report every day to the local police station.

Quinn wore blue jeans, a flower-print blouse and dark sunglasses as she left the house yesterday with her mother.

Jett McKee was killed by a samurai sword. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Police allege McKee was killed after he invaded Quinn and Davis' apartment with a fake gun and a balaclava, and demanded money.

They allege Quinn chased McKee down the street followed by Davis, and that Quinn screamed "what the f … have you done" after Davis swung the sword into McKee's skull.

Davis remains in custody. Their cases are both due to return to court in October.

