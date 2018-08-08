Spider-Man sequel’s surprise casting

NICK Fury is going to have a busy year in 2019.

Not only is the Samuel L. Jackson Marvel character going to have a significant role in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie due out in March, he's just been added to the cast list of Spider-Man: Far From Home, reported Vulture.

Maybe you're scratching your head, confused. Didn't Nick Fury crumble into dust in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War? Yeah, he did. But so did Spider-Man/Peter Parker, you'll recall, reposed in Tony Stark's arms as he sadly whimpered that he "didn't want to go".

Feel free to take a moment as that painful memory washes back over you. OK, moving on.

Sony has confirmed Jackson and Cobie Smulders will reprise their roles in the Spider-Man sequel, which will be released in July, two months after the Infinity War sequel is expected to reverse and resolve the whole dusty, dead superheroes conundrum.

Nick Fury is joining the webslinger’s world.

Jackson originated the role of Nick Fury in Iron Man, as a super-agent who crossed through many of the early films, essentially serving as the connective tissue of the Marvel Cinematic Universe until the first Avengers movie. The character has appeared in eight MCU movies so far, plus two episodes of Agents of SHIELD.

Smulders' character Maria Hill is Fury's SHIELD ally and first appeared in The Avengers, going on to reprise the role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

When Fury and Hill appeared in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, it was the first MCU movie either character had been in since 2015. In the scene, the last action Fury took before disappearing into specks was to call someone on a beeper. When the camera zooms down on the beeper, Captain Marvel's insignia flashes up.

Captain Marvel, released before the Avengers sequel, is set in the 1990s and will feature a two-eyed Fury and de-aged Jackson.

Spider-Man: Far From Home teams Tom Holland's adolescent Spidey with returning cast members Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tony Revolori. Jake Gyllenhaal is playing the villain.