Samsung’s next foldable leaked

Motorola is reviving its iconic Razr brand with a foldable smartphone, but another brand looks set to take them.

The upcoming revival of the Motorola Razr hasn't even been released yet, but we're already seeing the phone that could become its chief rival.

Korean electronics giant Samsung is rumoured to be working on several new foldable devices to follow up on the Galaxy Fold it struggled with but eventually managed to release last year.

While Samsung was the first to market with a foldable device, it will soon have plenty of competition.

Under siege Chinese manufacturer Huawei has released its Mate X foldable phone in China but is yet to push it into other markets due to recent struggles including trade bans that have prevented it using Google's Android operating system.

It's believed Huawei will unveil a phone with its new operating system at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona later this month.

Samsung is set to officially unveil the Z Flip at an event next week. Picture: Roland Quandt / WinFuture / Samsung

Motorola has begun taking pre-orders on its new Razr, which will be the first clamshell-style foldable smartphone (meaning it unfolds vertically rather than horizontally) when it releases on February 24.

Samsung is due to hold its Unpacked event to showcase upcoming products next week where it's expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip, a clamshell-style foldable like the Razr.

While it's yet to be confirmed, information has been leaking out about the phone for months.

These leaks have been strengthened by the release of leaked images purporting to show the Galaxy Z Flip, and they appear visually similar to Samsung's official product renders for past models.

The leaked renders come from tech blogger and frequent leaker Roland Quandt via his website WinFuture.

According to that report (translated from German), the Z Flip is described by Samsung's marketing materials as "influencer ready" thanks to software optimisations for Instagram, a possible reflection of the differences between its flagship Galaxy S series and the youth-targeted, content-focused Galaxy A-series.

The Z Flip will unfold vertically rather than horizontally. Picture: Roland Quandt / WinFuture / Samsung

While the Z Flip won't have the reputable Razr name, on paper it looks to be a superior phone.

The Z Flip will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch display (the Razr's is 6.2-inch when unfolded).

It will also have a more powerful, newer processor, more RAM, more storage, more cameras, and a bigger battery.

A second display will sit on the front of the device when closed to give access to notifications and time, like on the Razr.

Of particular pride to Motorola was the ability to fully close the Razr when folded, unlike the Galaxy Fold that formed more of a triangle shape.

The phone can sit up as well. Picture: Roland Quandt / WinFuture / Samsung

Early indications suggest Samsung hasn't managed to close the Z Flip to fully either.

After the embarrassment of its last foldable release, Samsung is tipped to include something called "Ultra Thin Glass" on the Z Flip to protect its foldable plastic OLED display.

The previous Galaxy Fold came with a protective film that was unwittingly removed by some early reviewers, who then experience critical issues that forced Samsung to collect all the devices and redesign parts of it before eventually releasing it to the market several months later.

A 6.7-inch screen size makes it quite a long phone, but it can be folded in half for easier storage. Picture: Roland Quandt / WinFuture / Samsung

The plastic displays of new foldable devices are a little different than the glass displays on the smartphone you're used to now, and while they don't feel as nice to touch, they do facilitate the space-saving, productivity-enhancing foldable designs.

More details are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, hopefully including a local price and release date.

The Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr cost $2999 and $2699 respectively, so whatever the Z Flip does cost it won't be cheap.

Do you think foldables are the future or a passing fad? Let us know in the comments below.