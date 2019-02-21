Samsung S10+: five cameras put to the test

The live filters on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ add a new dimension to your smartphone photography.

The live filters on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ add a new dimension to your smartphone photography. Richard Wiles

LOOKING at some of the pictures that come from Samsung Galaxy S10+ you'd swear they had come from a decent DSLR camera.



In 10 years, smartphone cameras have come such a long way that many don't see the need for a separate camera at all - especially when the one in your pocket has not one but five fixed cameras.



Officially, the Galaxy S10+ is ranked among the best phone cameras in the world, sharing the platform with noted camera-rating agency DxOMark



With an overall DxOMark Mobile score of 109 points, the S10+ joins the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ put to the test: Wide angle lens is a big plus. Richard Wiles





The hero feature of the S10+ is by far the combination of options from the three rear facing and two forward facing cameras.



The rear array includes an ultra-wide, 16MP camera, boasting a massive 123-degree field of view.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ performs well at night. Richard Wiles





In our hands on testing, the new camera was impressive in capturing extraordinary image quality and colour saturation.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ put to the test. Richard Wiles





Equally the telephoto option allows users to capture sharp tightly framed images - perfect for framing out random strangers at crowed tourist destinations)



The ability to simple tap between these fixed lens options, removes the need for nasty pixel zoom in.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ put to the test. Richard Wiles

Samsung Galaxy S10+ put to the test. Richard Wiles

Getting closer...

Samsung Galaxy S10+ put to the test. Richard Wiles



The entry level S10e comes equipped with same Wide and Ultra-wide function but misses out on the Telephoto option.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ live filters work a treat to create distinctive looking images. Richard Wiles



'Live focus' filters add an extra element of play to image capture, with real-time options to filter and render images.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ put to the test. Richard Wiles

SAMSUNG S10+ DISPLAY



The other big selling point of the S10+ is the display.



The infinity-O display allows the screen to extend to the far edges of the device. Gone is the much-hated notch or screen push down.

The hole punch camera, housing the two forward facing lenses, sits nicely within the surface of the screen. With extensive use, the blacked-out hole punch has never once felt to be in the way, or a distraction within screen.



App notification and top bar icons sit neatly to the left of the array and feel natural in their placement.

Samsung Unpacked – New foldable phone revealed: Samsung has unveiled five new flagship smartphones, including the reveal of a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Fold.

S10+ FINGERPRINT SCAN

The biggest criticism of the S10+ has been its finger print scan.

This feature remains buggie and at times frustrating with the device rarely unlocking on first attempt.



While perhaps more secure, the move to 3D ultra-sonic makes the finger print experience far less satisfying then other, even older, implementations of this feature.



On the positive side, the wireless powershare feature for charging items on back of the phone is handy.



News Corp's technology editor Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson recently put the camera of the $1499 S10+ against the Apple iPhone XS Max, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Google Pixel 3 XL.



The Samsung came out a winner in a couple of key categories while the Google phone won the low light test.



What is clear, however, is that phone photography continues to go ahead in leaps and bounds and Samsung is one of the clear leaders in that battle.



While phones don't have the optical zoom or large image sensor qualities of a DSLR, for most people the best camera is the one they will have on them, especially when it produces such stunning images.